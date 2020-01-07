State Street Corp Cuts Position in Globalstar, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT)

State Street Corp trimmed its position in shares of Globalstar, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) by 6.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,295,145 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 90,667 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned about 0.09% of Globalstar worth $536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Intellectus Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Globalstar in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Globalstar during the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Globalstar during the second quarter worth approximately $62,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Globalstar by 71.5% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 339,414 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 141,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Water Island Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Globalstar by 29.3% during the second quarter. Water Island Capital LLC now owns 362,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 82,000 shares during the last quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Globalstar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday.

GSAT opened at $0.56 on Tuesday. Globalstar, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.34 and a 52 week high of $0.73.

Globalstar (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). The company had revenue of $38.61 million for the quarter.

In other news, CEO James Monroe III acquired 221,606 shares of Globalstar stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.39 per share, with a total value of $86,426.34. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 5,464,383 shares of company stock worth $2,309,908.

About Globalstar

Globalstar, Inc provides mobile satellite services, voice and data communications services through satellite worldwide. It offers communications services via satellite which includes: two-way voice communication and data transmissions using mobile or fixed devices; and one-way data transmissions using a mobile or fixed device that transmits its location and other information to a central monitoring station.

