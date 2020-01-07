State Street Corp Cuts Stock Holdings in ING Groep NV (NYSE:ING)

State Street Corp trimmed its position in shares of ING Groep NV (NYSE:ING) by 45.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 21,720 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in ING Groep were worth $271,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ING. BB&T Securities LLC boosted its holdings in ING Groep by 28.3% during the 2nd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 25,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 5,628 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of ING Groep by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 176,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,041,000 after buying an additional 18,234 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ING Groep by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 17,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 2,674 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ING Groep in the 2nd quarter worth about $125,000. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ING Groep by 96.3% in the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 41,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 20,135 shares during the last quarter. 3.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ING has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ING Groep from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Barclays raised shares of ING Groep from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ING Groep in a report on Monday, November 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of ING Groep from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ING Groep in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.08.

Shares of NYSE:ING opened at $12.19 on Tuesday. ING Groep NV has a fifty-two week low of $9.22 and a fifty-two week high of $13.72. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.82 and its 200 day moving average is $11.05. The company has a market capitalization of $47.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.07 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13.

ING Groep (NYSE:ING) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ING Groep had a return on equity of 9.77% and a net margin of 28.16%. The business had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that ING Groep NV will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

ING Groep N.V., a financial institution, provides various banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and mid-corporates. It operates in Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, and Wholesale Banking segments. The company accepts various deposits, such as current and savings accounts; and offers business lending products, as well as consumer lending products, such as residential mortgage loans, term loans, and revolver and personal loans.

