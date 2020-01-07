State Street Corp Grows Stock Holdings in China Mobile Ltd. (NYSE:CHL)

State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of China Mobile Ltd. (NYSE:CHL) by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,765 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,687 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in China Mobile were worth $531,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHL. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in China Mobile during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in China Mobile by 84.5% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 939 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in China Mobile by 71.2% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 988 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of China Mobile in the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of China Mobile in the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. 1.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of China Mobile from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of China Mobile from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. China Mobile currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.88.

CHL opened at $41.37 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $170.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.94, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.56. China Mobile Ltd. has a 1-year low of $37.44 and a 1-year high of $55.84. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

China Mobile Limited provides mobile telecommunications and related services in Mainland China and Hong Kong. The company offers local calls; domestic and international long distance calls and roaming services; and value-added services, such as caller identity display, call waiting, conference calls, and others.

