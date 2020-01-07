State Street Corp Grows Stock Position in Standard Diversified Inc Class A (NYSEAMERICAN) (NYSE:SDI)

State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Standard Diversified Inc Class A (NYSEAMERICAN) (NYSE:SDI) by 14.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,556 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,639 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in Standard Diversified Inc Class A (NYSEAMERICAN) were worth $235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Standard Diversified Inc Class A (NYSEAMERICAN) by 269.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 59,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,138,000 after buying an additional 43,473 shares during the last quarter. 43.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SDI opened at $13.85 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 5.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.37. Standard Diversified Inc Class A has a 1 year low of $10.05 and a 1 year high of $22.50.

Standard Diversified Inc Class A (NYSEAMERICAN) (NYSE:SDI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $104.06 million during the quarter. Standard Diversified Inc Class A (NYSEAMERICAN) had a negative return on equity of 5.60% and a negative net margin of 1.32%.

Standard Diversified Inc Class A (NYSEAMERICAN) Profile

Standard Diversified, Inc operates as shell company, which intends to identify new business and investment opportunities. The company was founded by Martha C. Reider and Richard C. Birkmeyer in 1990 and is headquartered in Mineola, NY.

