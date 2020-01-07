State Street Corp Has $358,000 Position in Logitech International SA (NASDAQ:LOGI)

State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Logitech International SA (NASDAQ:LOGI) by 27.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,777 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,910 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in Logitech International were worth $358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Logitech International by 86.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 804 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Logitech International during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Logitech International by 318.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,581 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,964 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Logitech International by 60.7% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,924 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Logitech International during the 2nd quarter worth about $191,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Logitech International alerts:

In related news, CEO Bracken Darrell sold 26,426 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.77, for a total value of $1,077,388.02. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 749,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,566,206.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Didier Hirsch sold 25,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.79, for a total transaction of $1,054,361.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,579,536.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 195,445 shares of company stock worth $8,544,661. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LOGI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Logitech International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Logitech International in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. BidaskClub raised shares of Logitech International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 27th. DA Davidson set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Logitech International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Logitech International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.57.

LOGI stock opened at $47.18 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.75 billion, a PE ratio of 27.11 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is $44.94 and its 200-day moving average is $41.52. Logitech International SA has a 1 year low of $31.26 and a 1 year high of $47.70.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The technology company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.05. Logitech International had a net margin of 9.58% and a return on equity of 26.01%. The business had revenue of $719.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $725.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Logitech International SA will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

Logitech International Company Profile

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that allow people to connect through music, gaming, video, computing, and other digital platforms worldwide. The company offers portable wireless Bluetooth and Wi-Fi speakers, PC speakers, PC headsets, in-ear headphones, and wireless audio wearables; gaming mice, keyboards, headsets, mousepads, and steering wheels and flight sticks; and audio and video, and other products that connect small and medium sized user groups.

Recommended Story: Cryptocurrencies

Receive News & Ratings for Logitech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Logitech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.