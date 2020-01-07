State Street Corp Has $519,000 Stake in Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH)

State Street Corp raised its position in Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) by 154.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 60,033 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,433 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in Farfetch were worth $519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Farfetch in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Mirova acquired a new stake in shares of Farfetch in the second quarter valued at about $53,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Farfetch by 7,657.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 3,063 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in shares of Farfetch by 23.2% in the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 22,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 4,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shares Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Farfetch by 18.3% in the second quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 27,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after acquiring an additional 4,182 shares during the last quarter. 63.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Farfetch alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FTCH. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Farfetch from $27.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Farfetch from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Farfetch from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Farfetch from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Farfetch from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.14.

Shares of NYSE:FTCH opened at $10.92 on Tuesday. Farfetch Ltd has a 12-month low of $7.43 and a 12-month high of $31.60. The stock has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of -18.51 and a beta of 2.61. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.89 and a 200-day moving average of $12.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.09. Farfetch had a negative return on equity of 25.14% and a negative net margin of 35.84%. The company had revenue of $255.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $248.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.30) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 93.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Farfetch Ltd will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Farfetch Company Profile

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading: Dividend

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTCH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH).

Receive News & Ratings for Farfetch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farfetch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.