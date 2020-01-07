State Street Corp Purchases 4,300 Shares of DURECT Co. (NASDAQ:DRRX)

State Street Corp increased its position in DURECT Co. (NASDAQ:DRRX) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 107,701 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned approximately 0.06% of DURECT worth $198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in DURECT by 173.9% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 517,185 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $951,000 after buying an additional 328,345 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in DURECT in the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in DURECT in the 3rd quarter valued at about $293,000. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in DURECT by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,128,500 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,076,000 after buying an additional 28,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in DURECT by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 313,300 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $576,000 after buying an additional 31,700 shares during the last quarter. 30.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DRRX has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of DURECT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of DURECT from $1.50 to $2.10 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of DURECT in a research note on Monday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of DURECT from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 27th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.50 price target on shares of DURECT in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. DURECT currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:DRRX opened at $2.85 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.68. DURECT Co. has a 12-month low of $0.50 and a 12-month high of $3.95. The firm has a market cap of $538.61 million, a PE ratio of -17.81 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.03). DURECT had a negative return on equity of 119.34% and a negative net margin of 105.07%. The business had revenue of $10.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.78 million. On average, research analysts expect that DURECT Co. will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

DURECT Company Profile

DURECT Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops medicines based on its epigenetic regulator and pharmaceutical programs. The company offers ALZET product line that consists of osmotic pumps and accessories used for experimental research in mice, rats, and other laboratory animals; and a range of biodegradable polymers for pharmaceutical and medical device clients for use as raw materials in their products under the LACTEL brand.

