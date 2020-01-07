State Street Corp Purchases 43,971 Shares of Jianpu Technology Inc – (NYSE:JT)

State Street Corp raised its position in Jianpu Technology Inc – (NYSE:JT) by 33.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 176,284 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,971 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 0.10% of Jianpu Technology worth $441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Jianpu Technology during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Jianpu Technology during the 2nd quarter worth $60,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Jianpu Technology during the 2nd quarter worth $71,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of Jianpu Technology during the 2nd quarter worth $239,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Jianpu Technology by 2,872.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 160,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,000 after acquiring an additional 155,098 shares during the last quarter. 18.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Jianpu Technology alerts:

Shares of NYSE:JT opened at $1.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $255.08 million, a PE ratio of -10.71 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.64 and its 200 day moving average is $2.73. Jianpu Technology Inc – has a 52 week low of $1.36 and a 52 week high of $7.97.

Jianpu Technology Profile

Jianpu Technology Inc operates a platform that provides online discovery and recommendation services for financial products in the People's Republic of China. Its platform allows users to access to financial products, including consumer and other loans, credit cards, and wealth management products.

See Also: Understanding Stock Ratings



Receive News & Ratings for Jianpu Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jianpu Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.