State Street Corp Sells 155 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

State Street Corp decreased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,591 shares of the company’s stock after selling 155 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VCIT. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 59.6% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 18,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,676,000 after buying an additional 6,872 shares in the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 415.7% during the 3rd quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 84,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,715,000 after buying an additional 68,159 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 8,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $808,000 after buying an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 11,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after buying an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after buying an additional 657 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $91.65 on Tuesday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $82.85 and a 52 week high of $92.23. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $91.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.84.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were paid a dividend of $0.255 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $3.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.24.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

