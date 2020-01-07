State Street Corp Takes Position in Zymeworks Inc (NYSE:ZYME)

State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Zymeworks Inc (NYSE:ZYME) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 12,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $308,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ZYME. Camber Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Zymeworks by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Camber Capital Management LP now owns 2,600,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,200,000 after purchasing an additional 434,000 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Zymeworks by 331.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,401,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,863,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845,142 shares during the period. Perceptive Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Zymeworks by 312.8% during the 2nd quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 2,368,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795,000 shares during the period. Farallon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Zymeworks by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,756,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,642,000 after purchasing an additional 181,470 shares during the period. Finally, Vivo Capital LLC boosted its stake in Zymeworks by 134.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vivo Capital LLC now owns 1,453,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,976,000 after purchasing an additional 833,333 shares during the period. 54.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ZYME stock opened at $45.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $43.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.76. The company has a current ratio of 6.81, a quick ratio of 6.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Zymeworks Inc has a 12 month low of $14.05 and a 12 month high of $47.84. The company has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.76 and a beta of 1.52.

Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.06. Zymeworks had a negative return on equity of 25.72% and a negative net margin of 112.95%. The company had revenue of $7.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.77 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Zymeworks Inc will post -2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ZYME. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zymeworks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 9th. Guggenheim began coverage on Zymeworks in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Zymeworks in a research note on Monday, December 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine downgraded Zymeworks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright began coverage on Zymeworks in a research note on Monday, November 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.45.

Zymeworks Profile

Zymeworks Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of bio-therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in Canada. The company's lead product candidates include ZW25, a bispecific antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of breast and gastric cancer; ZW49, a bispecific antibody-drug conjugate that is in preclinical stage for treating breast and gastric cancers, and solid tumors.

