Steem Dollars Trading 1.7% Lower This Week (SBD)

Steem Dollars (CURRENCY:SBD) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 7th. One Steem Dollars coin can now be purchased for $0.59 or 0.00007499 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, Poloniex, HitBTC and OpenLedger DEX. Steem Dollars has a market capitalization of $4.37 million and approximately $14,562.00 worth of Steem Dollars was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Steem Dollars has traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7,973.06 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $243.36 or 0.03053109 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003718 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001560 BTC.

Silverway (SLV) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00004946 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $51.37 or 0.00647944 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00006344 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0523 or 0.00000656 BTC.

Steem Dollars Profile

Steem Dollars (SBD) is a coin. Steem Dollars’ total supply is 7,348,669 coins. Steem Dollars’ official message board is steemit.com/@steemitblog. Steem Dollars’ official website is steem.io. The Reddit community for Steem Dollars is /r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Steem Dollars’ official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Steem Dollars

Steem Dollars can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Bittrex, Poloniex, GOPAX, OpenLedger DEX and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem Dollars directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Steem Dollars should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Steem Dollars using one of the exchanges listed above.

