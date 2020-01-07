Stephens Begins Coverage on TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN)

Investment analysts at Stephens assumed coverage on shares of TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “equal weight” rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered TowneBank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 26th. BidaskClub lowered TowneBank from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.50.

Shares of TOWN stock opened at $27.54 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.91 and a beta of 1.08. TowneBank has a fifty-two week low of $23.71 and a fifty-two week high of $29.02.

TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.01. TowneBank had a return on equity of 8.81% and a net margin of 21.05%. The company had revenue of $145.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.37 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that TowneBank will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TOWN. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in TowneBank by 1,745.0% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 414,980 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,538,000 after buying an additional 392,488 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in TowneBank by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 103,872 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,888,000 after acquiring an additional 1,241 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. grew its position in TowneBank by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 96,354 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,679,000 after acquiring an additional 11,643 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in TowneBank by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 45,308 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after acquiring an additional 2,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in TowneBank by 56.5% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 180,608 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,022,000 after acquiring an additional 65,224 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.14% of the company’s stock.

TowneBank Company Profile

TowneBank provides retail and commercial banking services for small- and medium-size businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in three segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. It accepts various deposits products, including demand deposits, savings accounts, money rate savings, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts, and negotiable order of withdrawal accounts.

