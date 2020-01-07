Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) Receives $40.71 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $40.71.

SHOO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Steven Madden from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of Steven Madden from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Steven Madden from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Steven Madden to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Steven Madden from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 25th.

Get Steven Madden alerts:

NASDAQ:SHOO traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $43.32. The company had a trading volume of 52,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 512,494. The firm has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.66. Steven Madden has a twelve month low of $28.95 and a twelve month high of $44.79.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The textile maker reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $497.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $487.18 million. Steven Madden had a net margin of 7.71% and a return on equity of 20.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Steven Madden will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. Steven Madden’s payout ratio is currently 32.79%.

In related news, President Amelia Varela sold 6,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.19, for a total transaction of $282,816.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 144,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,402,070.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Arvind Dharia sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.19, for a total transaction of $617,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 87,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,587,937.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 132,236 shares of company stock worth $5,517,615 over the last three months. 1.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Steven Madden by 740.7% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 765 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Steven Madden by 97.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,015 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Steven Madden by 1,449.3% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,038 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Steven Madden during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Steven Madden by 51.3% during the 3rd quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,950 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.42% of the company’s stock.

About Steven Madden

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, markets, and sells fashion-forward name brand and private label footwear for women, men, and children worldwide. Its Wholesale Footwear segment provides footwear under the Steve Madden Women's, Madden Girl, Steve Madden Men's, Madden, Madden NYC, Report, Dolce Vita, DV by Dolce Vita, Mad Love, Steven by Steve Madden, Superga, Betsey Johnson, Betseyville, Steve Madden Kids, Stevies, Brian Atwood, Blondo, Kate Spade, and Anne Klein brands, as well as private label footwear.

Featured Story: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Steven Madden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steven Madden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.