Stifel Nicolaus Begins Coverage on Sprout Social (NYSE:SPT)

Stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Sprout Social (NYSE:SPT) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Sprout Social stock opened at $17.30 on Tuesday. Sprout Social has a 1-year low of $15.60 and a 1-year high of $18.75.

About Sprout Social

Sprout Social, Inc designs and develops a platform for social media management. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

