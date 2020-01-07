STMicroelectronics NV (NYSE:STM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of STMicroelectronics NV (NYSE:STM) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.02.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on STM. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on STMicroelectronics in a research report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine downgraded STMicroelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded STMicroelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Cowen boosted their target price on STMicroelectronics from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity began coverage on STMicroelectronics in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

In other STMicroelectronics news, insider Ascough Graham 4,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BSW Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of STMicroelectronics during the second quarter worth $87,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of STMicroelectronics by 3.1% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 36,280 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $702,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of STMicroelectronics by 139.2% during the third quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 98,272 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $1,901,000 after purchasing an additional 57,180 shares during the period. Breakline Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of STMicroelectronics during the second quarter worth $4,405,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of STMicroelectronics by 9.3% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 77,818 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $1,371,000 after purchasing an additional 6,649 shares during the period. 3.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STM traded up $0.43 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 304,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,526,522. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. STMicroelectronics has a 12 month low of $12.87 and a 12 month high of $27.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.43.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.05. STMicroelectronics had a return on equity of 16.11% and a net margin of 11.20%. The firm had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that STMicroelectronics will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

STMicroelectronics Company Profile

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products worldwide. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments. The company offers a range of products, including discrete and standard commodity components, application-specific integrated circuits, full-custom and semi-custom devices, and application-specific standard products for analog, digital, and mixed-signal applications, as well as silicon chips and smartcards.

