Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) Upgraded to Hold by BidaskClub

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) was upgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Roth Capital decreased their target price on shares of Sunrun and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. ValuEngine cut shares of Sunrun from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sunrun from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. JMP Securities set a $26.00 target price on shares of Sunrun and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $26.00 target price on shares of Sunrun and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Sunrun presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.19.

RUN opened at $14.38 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The company has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.52, a PEG ratio of 15.33 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.97 and its 200 day moving average is $16.26. Sunrun has a 12-month low of $10.15 and a 12-month high of $21.42.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The energy company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.04). Sunrun had a return on equity of 0.63% and a net margin of 0.93%. The firm had revenue of $215.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.02) EPS. Sunrun’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Sunrun will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Edward Harris Fenster sold 52,400 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total transaction of $864,600.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,984,002 shares in the company, valued at $32,736,033. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Christopher Dawson sold 8,025 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.33, for a total transaction of $114,998.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 76,156 shares of company stock worth $1,219,247. Company insiders own 9.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RUN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Sunrun in the first quarter worth $732,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Sunrun by 18.7% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,607 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 2,616 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Sunrun in the second quarter worth $329,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Sunrun by 301.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,977 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 9,745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Sunrun by 10.6% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 523,905 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $9,829,000 after purchasing an additional 50,179 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.79% of the company’s stock.

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking, as well as solar leads generated to customers. The company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer approach across online, retail, mass media, digital media, canvassing, field marketing, and referral channels, as well as its partner network.

