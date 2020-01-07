Supreme Cannabis (OTCMKTS:SPRWF) Downgraded to “Neutral” at CIBC

Supreme Cannabis (OTCMKTS:SPRWF) was downgraded by equities research analysts at CIBC from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Shares of Supreme Cannabis stock opened at $0.48 on Tuesday. Supreme Cannabis has a 1-year low of $0.43 and a 1-year high of $1.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.83.

Get Supreme Cannabis alerts:

Supreme Cannabis Company Profile

The Supreme Cannabis Company, Inc engages in the production of medical cannabis in Canada. The company was formerly known as Supreme Pharmaceuticals Inc and changed its name to The Supreme Cannabis Company, Inc in December 2017. The Supreme Cannabis Company, Inc was incorporated in 1979 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Read More: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Supreme Cannabis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Supreme Cannabis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.