Sureserve Group (LON:SUR) Hits New 1-Year High at $36.00

Shares of Sureserve Group PLC (LON:SUR) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 36 ($0.47) and last traded at GBX 36 ($0.47), with a volume of 60190 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 35 ($0.46).

Several research firms have recently commented on SUR. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sureserve Group in a report on Friday, October 4th. Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Sureserve Group in a report on Friday, October 4th.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 32.78 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 29.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.71. The stock has a market cap of $56.87 million and a PE ratio of 21.18.

Sureserve Group Company Profile (LON:SUR)

Sureserve Group plc provides asset and energy support services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Compliance and Energy Services segments. It offers gas compliance services, including emergency call out facilities, service programs to meet compliance requirements, installations and repairs to gas appliances and systems, void works, building and associated works, electrical installations and repair, legionella risk assessment, and carbon monoxide and smoke detector installation services to local authority, housing association, and charity customers.

