Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO) Lifted to “Buy” at ValuEngine

Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO) was upgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BTIG Research began coverage on Sutro Biopharma in a research note on Monday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a research note on Monday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Sutro Biopharma currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.40.

Get Sutro Biopharma alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:STRO opened at $11.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.89 and a 200 day moving average of $10.39. The company has a market cap of $270.39 million, a PE ratio of -1.94 and a beta of 1.11. Sutro Biopharma has a 12-month low of $7.69 and a 12-month high of $12.75.

Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $12.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.88 million. On average, research analysts predict that Sutro Biopharma will post -2.49 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in STRO. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Sutro Biopharma during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,669,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Sutro Biopharma by 72.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 544,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,193,000 after purchasing an additional 228,480 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sutro Biopharma by 2,503.7% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 26,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 25,037 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Sutro Biopharma by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 195,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,222,000 after purchasing an additional 18,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Sutro Biopharma by 104.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 30,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 15,591 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.96% of the company’s stock.

Sutro Biopharma Company Profile

Sutro Biopharma, Inc operates as clinical stage drug discovery, development, and manufacturing company. It focuses on creating protein therapeutics for cancer and autoimmune disorders through integrated cell-free protein synthesis platform, XpressCF. The company's product candidates include STRO-001, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) directed against the cancer target CD74 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphoma; and STRO-002, an ADC directed against folate receptor-alpha for patients with ovarian and endometrial cancers.

See Also: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Sutro Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sutro Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.