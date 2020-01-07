SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) CMO Michelle Draper Sells 213 Shares

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) CMO Michelle Draper sold 213 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.65, for a total transaction of $53,814.45. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 6,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,520,953. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ SIVB opened at $249.24 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $242.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $219.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 2.21. SVB Financial Group has a 52-week low of $183.04 and a 52-week high of $259.95.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The bank reported $5.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.99 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $814.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $805.27 million. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 33.95% and a return on equity of 20.38%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.10 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that SVB Financial Group will post 21.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $265.00 price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Stephens reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $240.00 to $225.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. SVB Financial Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $264.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group in the third quarter worth approximately $83,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group in the third quarter worth approximately $127,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in SVB Financial Group by 2,612.1% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 163,812 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,228,000 after acquiring an additional 157,772 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in SVB Financial Group by 54.7% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 5,400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC bought a new position in SVB Financial Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,450,000. 91.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through three segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, and SVB Capital. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit products and services comprising term loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, accounts-receivable-based lines of credit, capital call lines of credit, and credit cards; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

