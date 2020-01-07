Swipe Price Hits $1.48 (SXP)

Swipe (CURRENCY:SXP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 7th. Swipe has a market cap of $90.44 million and approximately $16.18 million worth of Swipe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Swipe token can currently be purchased for about $1.48 or 0.00018330 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bilaxy and P2PB2B. In the last week, Swipe has traded 28.4% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Swipe Token Profile

Swipe’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 61,135,911 tokens. Swipe’s official message board is medium.com/SwipeWallet. Swipe’s official website is swipe.io/token. Swipe’s official Twitter account is @

Buying and Selling Swipe

Swipe can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy and P2PB2B. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swipe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Swipe should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Swipe using one of the exchanges listed above.

