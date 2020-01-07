Switcheo (SWTH) Trading 8.3% Higher This Week

Switcheo (CURRENCY:SWTH) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 7th. In the last week, Switcheo has traded 8.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Switcheo token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0029 or 0.00000037 BTC on exchanges including Switcheo Network and Gate.io. Switcheo has a market cap of $1.53 million and approximately $1,694.00 worth of Switcheo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002676 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012855 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.62 or 0.00186423 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $111.09 or 0.01416909 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0493 or 0.00000629 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00026181 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.49 or 0.00121018 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Switcheo

Switcheo’s launch date was February 12th, 2018. Switcheo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 522,694,673 tokens. The Reddit community for Switcheo is /r/switcheo. Switcheo’s official website is switcheo.network. Switcheo’s official message board is medium.com/@switcheo. Switcheo’s official Twitter account is @switcheonetwork.

Switcheo Token Trading

Switcheo can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io and Switcheo Network. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Switcheo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Switcheo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Switcheo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

