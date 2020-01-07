SYNNEX (SNX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, January 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $3.61 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE SNX opened at $126.74 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $126.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.14. SYNNEX has a twelve month low of $78.55 and a twelve month high of $130.96.

In related news, SVP Simon Leung sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.77, for a total transaction of $117,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,064,272.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kevin M. Murai sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.42, for a total value of $286,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,538,667.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,764 shares of company stock valued at $2,040,128. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

SNX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $118.00 price objective on shares of SYNNEX in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. ValuEngine lowered SYNNEX from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised SYNNEX from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.80.

SYNNEX

SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the Americas, Asia-Pacific, Europe and Africa. It operates in two segments, Technology Solutions and Concentrix. The Technology Solutions segment distributes peripherals; information technology systems, including data center servers and storage solutions; system components; software; networking, communications, and security equipment; consumer electronics; and complementary products.

