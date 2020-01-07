SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) SVP Brian R. Todd Sells 12,520 Shares

SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) SVP Brian R. Todd sold 12,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.06, for a total transaction of $1,064,951.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,394,013.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:SYY opened at $84.24 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $82.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.39. SYSCO Co. has a 1-year low of $61.33 and a 1-year high of $85.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.48.

SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.01. SYSCO had a net margin of 2.82% and a return on equity of 79.60%. The business had revenue of $15.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that SYSCO Co. will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. This is a boost from SYSCO’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. SYSCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.70%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SYSCO during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in SYSCO in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in SYSCO during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in SYSCO during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in SYSCO by 136.8% in the 3rd quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. 78.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SYY. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of SYSCO to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on SYSCO to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on SYSCO in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $94.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on SYSCO from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. SYSCO currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.23.

SYSCO Company Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, and SYGMA. The company distributes a line of frozen foods, such as meats, seafood, fully prepared entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; a line of canned and dry foods; fresh meats and seafood; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; and fresh produce.

