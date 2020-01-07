T-Mobile Us (NASDAQ:TMUS) Upgraded to Buy by Nomura

T-Mobile Us (NASDAQ:TMUS) was upgraded by research analysts at Nomura from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm presently has a $96.00 price target on the Wireless communications provider’s stock, up from their prior price target of $88.00. Nomura’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 22.11% from the stock’s current price.

TMUS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of T-Mobile Us from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. HSBC set a $86.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile Us and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $88.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile Us in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of T-Mobile Us from $93.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of T-Mobile Us in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. T-Mobile Us currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.08.

NASDAQ TMUS opened at $78.62 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.34. The stock has a market cap of $66.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.36. T-Mobile Us has a 12-month low of $65.56 and a 12-month high of $85.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

T-Mobile Us (NASDAQ:TMUS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $11.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.33 billion. T-Mobile Us had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 14.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that T-Mobile Us will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its position in T-Mobile Us by 89.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,471,279 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,139,903,000 after buying an additional 6,846,964 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in T-Mobile Us by 17.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,733,859 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,314,789,000 after buying an additional 2,647,322 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in T-Mobile Us during the second quarter valued at $177,428,000. Findlay Park Partners LLP grew its position in T-Mobile Us by 108.0% during the third quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 3,370,554 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $265,499,000 after buying an additional 1,750,000 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in T-Mobile Us by 16.5% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,195,199 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $681,731,000 after buying an additional 1,300,620 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.82% of the company’s stock.

About T-Mobile Us

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 79.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories that are manufactured by various suppliers.

