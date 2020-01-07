Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) Given “Hold” Rating at Wells Fargo & Co

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Co in a research report issued on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on shares of Targa Resources in a research note on Monday, November 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Targa Resources in a research note on Monday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Targa Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Capital One Financial lowered shares of Targa Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Targa Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Targa Resources presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.20.

NYSE TRGP opened at $41.86 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.59. The stock has a market cap of $9.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 209.30 and a beta of 1.79. Targa Resources has a 12-month low of $32.00 and a 12-month high of $48.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The pipeline company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 billion. Targa Resources had a negative return on equity of 0.45% and a negative net margin of 2.31%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Targa Resources will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Targa Resources during the third quarter valued at $282,000. PVG Asset Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Targa Resources in the third quarter worth about $1,626,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Targa Resources in the third quarter worth about $47,754,000. Chilton Investment Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Targa Resources in the third quarter worth about $555,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 4.8% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 404,266 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $16,239,000 after buying an additional 18,497 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.36% of the company’s stock.

About Targa Resources

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Marketing. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; gathering, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil; and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products.

