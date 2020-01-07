Tata Motors Limited (NYSE:TTM) Shares Bought by Henry James International Management Inc.

Henry James International Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tata Motors Limited (NYSE:TTM) by 154.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,638 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,872 shares during the quarter. Henry James International Management Inc.’s holdings in Tata Motors were worth $849,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tata Motors by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 4,741 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tata Motors by 50.4% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 63,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $739,000 after acquiring an additional 21,200 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tata Motors during the 2nd quarter valued at about $173,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Tata Motors by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 55,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,000 after acquiring an additional 7,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Tata Motors by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,412,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,212,000 after acquiring an additional 487,100 shares during the last quarter. 5.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TTM stock traded down $0.21 on Tuesday, hitting $12.82. 43,061 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,062,308. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.67 billion, a PE ratio of 64.13 and a beta of 1.55. Tata Motors Limited has a twelve month low of $7.38 and a twelve month high of $17.14.

Tata Motors (NYSE:TTM) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. Tata Motors had a negative net margin of 10.10% and a negative return on equity of 3.28%. The company had revenue of $9.30 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Tata Motors Limited will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TTM. CLSA raised shares of Tata Motors from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tata Motors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Nomura raised shares of Tata Motors from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

Tata Motors Limited designs, manufactures, and sells a range of automotive vehicles. It operates through Automotive Operations and All Other Operations segments. The company offers cars, sports vehicles, trucks, buses, and defence vehicles, as well as related spare parts and accessories. It also manufactures engines for industrial and marine applications; aggregates, such as axles and transmissions for commercial vehicles; and factory automation equipment.

