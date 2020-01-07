Taylor Wimpey (LON:TW) Price Target Raised to GBX 211 at Canaccord Genuity

Taylor Wimpey (LON:TW) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity from GBX 181 ($2.38) to GBX 211 ($2.78) in a research report issued on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the homebuilder’s stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 8.37% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on TW. Liberum Capital lifted their target price on Taylor Wimpey from GBX 150 ($1.97) to GBX 160 ($2.10) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 172 ($2.26) target price on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a report on Friday, September 27th. Shore Capital cut Taylor Wimpey to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Taylor Wimpey from GBX 179 ($2.35) to GBX 183 ($2.41) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 187.25 ($2.46).

Shares of TW stock opened at GBX 194.70 ($2.56) on Tuesday. Taylor Wimpey has a 12-month low of GBX 2.07 ($0.03) and a 12-month high of GBX 202.10 ($2.66). The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 184.83 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 165.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.78.

In other Taylor Wimpey news, insider Pete Redfern sold 2,150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 174 ($2.29), for a total transaction of £3,741,000 ($4,921,073.40). Also, insider Irene Dorner acquired 15,000 shares of Taylor Wimpey stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 174 ($2.29) per share, for a total transaction of £26,100 ($34,333.07). Insiders have acquired 15,184 shares of company stock worth $2,639,868 over the last three months.

Taylor Wimpey Company Profile

Taylor Wimpey plc operates a residential developer in the United Kingdom and Spain. The company builds various homes, including one- and two-bedroom apartments to six-bedroom detached houses. Taylor Wimpey plc was founded in 1880 and is headquartered in High Wycombe, the United Kingdom.

