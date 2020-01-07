Taylor Wimpey plc (LON:TW) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Taylor Wimpey plc (LON:TW) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 188.56 ($2.48).

A number of research firms recently commented on TW. Liberum Capital increased their target price on Taylor Wimpey from GBX 150 ($1.97) to GBX 160 ($2.10) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 172 ($2.26) target price on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Taylor Wimpey from GBX 181 ($2.38) to GBX 211 ($2.78) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Taylor Wimpey from GBX 179 ($2.35) to GBX 183 ($2.41) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th.

In related news, insider Irene Dorner acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 174 ($2.29) per share, for a total transaction of £26,100 ($34,333.07). Also, insider Pete Redfern sold 2,150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 174 ($2.29), for a total transaction of £3,741,000 ($4,921,073.40). Insiders acquired 15,184 shares of company stock valued at $2,639,868 over the last 90 days.

Shares of TW stock traded up GBX 1 ($0.01) on Tuesday, reaching GBX 194.40 ($2.56). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,888,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,200,000. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83. Taylor Wimpey has a 12-month low of GBX 2.07 ($0.03) and a 12-month high of GBX 202.10 ($2.66). The company has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.77. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 184.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 165.56.

Taylor Wimpey Company Profile

Taylor Wimpey plc operates a residential developer in the United Kingdom and Spain. The company builds various homes, including one- and two-bedroom apartments to six-bedroom detached houses. Taylor Wimpey plc was founded in 1880 and is headquartered in High Wycombe, the United Kingdom.

