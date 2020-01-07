TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) Rating Lowered to Buy at BidaskClub

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of TechTarget from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on shares of TechTarget from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TechTarget from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.67.

Shares of TechTarget stock opened at $25.28 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $707.94 million, a PE ratio of 56.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 5.46, a quick ratio of 5.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.34 and its 200 day moving average is $24.03. TechTarget has a 1 year low of $12.00 and a 1 year high of $30.00.

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The information services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.16. The company had revenue of $33.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.60 million. TechTarget had a net margin of 11.73% and a return on equity of 9.55%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that TechTarget will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other TechTarget news, Director Roger M. Marino sold 51,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.27, for a total transaction of $1,503,892.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Cotoia sold 21,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.66, for a total transaction of $546,558.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,448 shares in the company, valued at $601,675.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 247,371 shares of company stock worth $6,490,909 over the last three months. Insiders own 18.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TTGT. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in TechTarget during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of TechTarget by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 43,900 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $933,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of TechTarget by 1,304.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 69,648 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,451,000 after purchasing an additional 64,690 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of TechTarget by 641.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,548 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 9,990 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of TechTarget by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 56,340 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 9,230 shares during the period. 72.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TechTarget, Inc provides specialized online content for buyers of enterprise information technology (IT) products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It also provides purchase-intent marketing and sales services for enterprise technology vendors; and customized marketing programs that integrate demand generation and brand advertising techniques.

