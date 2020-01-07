Teladoc Health Inc (NYSE:TDOC) Receives $81.00 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Teladoc Health Inc (NYSE:TDOC) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-one analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $81.00.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Teladoc Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of Teladoc Health in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Teladoc Health in a research note on Monday, November 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. Finally, SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Teladoc Health in a research note on Monday, December 2nd.

Teladoc Health stock traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $86.66. The stock had a trading volume of 16,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 781,175. The company has a quick ratio of 6.55, a current ratio of 6.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.64 and a beta of 1.38. Teladoc Health has a 12-month low of $48.45 and a 12-month high of $86.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $81.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.04.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The health services provider reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $137.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.46 million. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 20.15% and a negative return on equity of 11.23%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.34) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Teladoc Health will post -1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Lewis Levy sold 675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $47,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $336,350. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Gabriel R. Cappucci sold 9,569 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $717,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,798 shares in the company, valued at $809,850. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 68,774 shares of company stock worth $5,198,561. 3.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDOC. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Teladoc Health in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $216,000. BB&T Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Teladoc Health in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $220,000. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in Teladoc Health by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 245,048 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $16,273,000 after purchasing an additional 34,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Teladoc Health by 219.6% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 25,291 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,679,000 after purchasing an additional 17,377 shares in the last quarter.

Teladoc Health Company Profile

Teladoc Health, Inc provides telehealth services. It offers a portfolio of services and solutions covering 450 medical subspecialties, such as flu and upper respiratory infections, cancer, and congestive heart failure. The company provides its services through mobile devices, the Internet, video, and phone.

