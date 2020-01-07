Teranga Gold (TSE:TGZ) Hits New 52-Week High at $7.20

Teranga Gold Corp (TSE:TGZ)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$7.20 and last traded at C$7.20, with a volume of 209943 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$6.87.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Teranga Gold from C$8.00 to C$8.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$6.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$5.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.58. The company has a market cap of $739.12 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.30.

Teranga Gold (TSE:TGZ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$94.35 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Teranga Gold Corp will post 0.45966 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Teranga Gold (TSE:TGZ)

Teranga Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of gold in West Africa. Its projects comprising Sabodala gold mine located in the Republic of Senegal and Wahgnion gold project located in Burkina Faso, as well as 100% owned Golden Hill project, which include 3 exploration permits covering an area of approximately 468 square kilometers located in southwestern Burkina Faso on the Houndé belt.

