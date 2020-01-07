Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) gapped up before the market opened on Monday after Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on the stock from $290.00 to $315.00. The stock had previously closed at $445.52, but opened at $443.01. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an underperform rating on the stock. Tesla shares last traded at $444.36, with a volume of 464,048 shares.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on TSLA. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Tesla from $356.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. China Renaissance Securities downgraded Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $346.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. JMP Securities downgraded Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $232.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $325.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Nord/LB set a $195.00 price target on Tesla and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $285.52.

In related news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 150 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.00, for a total value of $39,300.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 9,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,580,962. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jerome M. Guillen sold 2,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $427.47, for a total value of $854,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,803,052.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 98,681 shares of company stock worth $33,831,053. 24.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TSLA. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in Tesla by 102.6% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,448,917 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $349,001,000 after buying an additional 733,764 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its position in Tesla by 67.2% during the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 1,526,940 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $341,210,000 after buying an additional 613,525 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Tesla during the second quarter worth approximately $136,994,000. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. acquired a new position in Tesla during the second quarter worth approximately $116,329,000. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. increased its position in Tesla by 198.3% during the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 543,690 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $106,685,000 after buying an additional 361,429 shares during the last quarter. 52.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $375.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $281.82. The stock has a market cap of $81.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.93, a P/E/G ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $2.28. The firm had revenue of $6.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.48 billion. Tesla had a negative return on equity of 13.42% and a negative net margin of 3.39%. The business’s revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Tesla Inc will post -4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

