The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) Shares Sold by Boltwood Capital Management

Boltwood Capital Management lowered its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,767 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,375 shares during the quarter. Boltwood Capital Management’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $1,869,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Windsor Group LTD grew its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 19,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,094,000 after acquiring an additional 3,269 shares during the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank grew its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 286,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,872,000 after acquiring an additional 3,888 shares during the last quarter. Atwater Malick LLC grew its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Atwater Malick LLC now owns 92,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,102,000 after acquiring an additional 3,043 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 128.9% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 673 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. 67.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. ValuEngine lowered shares of The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co set a $60.00 target price on shares of The Coca-Cola and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. UBS Group upgraded shares of The Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Sunday, November 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.53.

NYSE:KO traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $54.26. The stock had a trading volume of 487,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,582,115. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.57. The Coca-Cola Co has a 12-month low of $44.42 and a 12-month high of $55.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market cap of $234.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.42.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 18th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.41% and a return on equity of 45.21%. The firm had revenue of $9.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.42 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. The Coca-Cola’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Co will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.92%.

In other The Coca-Cola news, VP Larry M. Mark sold 90,289 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.93, for a total transaction of $4,959,574.77. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 93,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,134,526.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Lisa Chang bought 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $54.55 per share, for a total transaction of $27,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $324,463.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 132,678 shares of company stock worth $7,264,570. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

