The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The Hackett Group, a global strategic advisory firm and an Answerthink company, is a leader in best practice research and advisory programs, benchmarking and transformation consulting services, including shared services, offshoring and outsourcing advice. Utilizing best practices and implementation insight from more than 4,000 benchmarking studies, executives use Hackett’s empirically based approach to quickly define and prioritize initiatives, and to leverage proven strategies that enable world-class performance. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet downgraded The Hackett Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Barrington Research dropped their price objective on The Hackett Group from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded The Hackett Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Shares of NASDAQ HCKT opened at $16.38 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The Hackett Group has a 1-year low of $14.53 and a 1-year high of $19.57. The company has a market cap of $489.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.67.

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01). The Hackett Group had a return on equity of 21.32% and a net margin of 7.45%. The company had revenue of $72.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. The Hackett Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Hackett Group will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Hackett Group by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,626,276 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,096,000 after acquiring an additional 466,793 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Hackett Group by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,467,507 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $24,640,000 after purchasing an additional 11,330 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of The Hackett Group by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,094,244 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,372,000 after purchasing an additional 38,800 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of The Hackett Group by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 650,977 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,717,000 after purchasing an additional 16,599 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The Hackett Group by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 404,481 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,791,000 after purchasing an additional 37,405 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.56% of the company’s stock.

The Hackett Group Company Profile

The Hackett Group, Inc operates as a strategic advisory and technology consulting firm primarily in North America and European countries. Its executive advisory programs include best practice intelligence center, an online searchable repository of best practices, performance metrics, conference presentations, and associated research; best practice accelerators that provide Web-based access to best practices, customized software configuration tools, and best practice process flows; advisor inquiry, an inquiry service used by clients for access to fact-based advice on proven approaches and methods; best practice research, a research that provides insights into the proven approaches; and peer interaction comprising member-led Webcasts, annual best practice conferences, annual member forums, membership performance surveys, and client-submitted content.

