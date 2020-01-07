The Wendy’s (NASDAQ:DRI) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

The Wendy’s (NASDAQ:DRI) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

The Wendy’s stock opened at $113.12 on Tuesday. The Wendy’s has a fifty-two week low of $101.63 and a fifty-two week high of $128.41. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.80.

Get The Wendy's alerts:

The Wendy’s Company Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 27, 2018, it owned and operated approximately 1,746 restaurants under the Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Bahama Breeze, Seasons 52, and Eddie V's brands.

Featured Article: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Receive News & Ratings for The Wendy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Wendy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.