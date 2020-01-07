Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Bought by McGuire Investment Group LLC

McGuire Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,501 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 436 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific comprises about 3.1% of McGuire Investment Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. McGuire Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $10,559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TMO. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.7% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 982,219 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $288,458,000 after buying an additional 25,662 shares in the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management raised its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 945.5% in the second quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 10,706 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,144,000 after buying an additional 9,682 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 19.5% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 1,381 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the second quarter valued at $99,849,000. Finally, Mirova increased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 230.8% during the second quarter. Mirova now owns 431,449 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $126,708,000 after purchasing an additional 301,038 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.25% of the company’s stock.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 47,729 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.88, for a total value of $14,122,056.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 328,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,332,684.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $305.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Evercore ISI upgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. ValuEngine cut Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Friday. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $271.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $321.36.

TMO stock traded up $2.11 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $327.25. The company had a trading volume of 49,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,029,293. The firm has a market cap of $129.45 billion, a PE ratio of 29.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.12. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1-year low of $222.00 and a 1-year high of $330.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $318.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $296.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The medical research company reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.19 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 17.16% and a net margin of 14.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.62 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 12.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Friday, November 8th that allows the company to repurchase $2.50 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the medical research company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 16th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.83%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

