Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Stock Holdings Cut by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue reduced its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 84,123 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 5,239 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $27,327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 137.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 95 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. 88.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TMO traded up $1.84 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $326.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 874,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,029,293. The business has a fifty day moving average of $318.67 and a 200 day moving average of $296.26. The company has a market cap of $129.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.12. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1 year low of $222.00 and a 1 year high of $330.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The medical research company reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.19 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 17.16% and a net margin of 14.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.62 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 12.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Friday, November 8th that permits the company to buyback $2.50 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the medical research company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 16th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.23%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is currently 6.83%.

In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 47,729 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.88, for a total value of $14,122,056.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 328,960 shares in the company, valued at $97,332,684.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TMO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Citigroup began coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $380.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI upgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $345.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $321.36.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

