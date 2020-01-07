TheStreet Lowers Village Super Market (NASDAQ:VLGEA) to C

Village Super Market (NASDAQ:VLGEA) was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report issued on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, BidaskClub lowered shares of Village Super Market from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th.

Shares of NASDAQ:VLGEA opened at $23.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Village Super Market has a fifty-two week low of $22.76 and a fifty-two week high of $32.20. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.61. The company has a market cap of $331.53 million, a PE ratio of 15.06 and a beta of 0.37.

Village Super Market (NASDAQ:VLGEA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 3rd. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $407.40 million during the quarter. Village Super Market had a return on equity of 6.89% and a net margin of 1.32%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Village Super Market by 1,143.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in Village Super Market during the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Village Super Market by 40.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 869 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in Village Super Market by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Village Super Market during the 3rd quarter valued at $100,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.18% of the company’s stock.

Village Super Market Company Profile

Village Super Market, Inc operates a chain of supermarkets in the United States. Its stores feature specialty departments, such as an on-site bakery, an expanded delicatessen, various natural and organic foods, ethnic and international foods, prepared foods, and pharmacies. The company operates a chain of 30 ShopRite supermarkets, including 18 located in northern New Jersey, 8 located in southern New Jersey, 2 located in Maryland, 1 located in northeastern Pennsylvania, and 1 in Bronx, New York City.

