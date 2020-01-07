Thomasville National Bank Has $1.71 Million Stock Holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Thomasville National Bank decreased its holdings in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,947 shares of the company’s stock after selling 405 shares during the quarter. Thomasville National Bank’s holdings in General Mills were worth $1,711,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GIS. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in General Mills by 15.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,890,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,515,202,000 after purchasing an additional 6,544,997 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in General Mills by 1.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,174,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,477,631,000 after buying an additional 643,774 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in General Mills by 1.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,381,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,950,256,000 after acquiring an additional 435,266 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in General Mills by 0.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 18,063,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,701,000 after acquiring an additional 159,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in General Mills by 24,698.3% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,637,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,063,000 after acquiring an additional 3,623,246 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.54% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 18,951 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.52, for a total transaction of $1,033,208.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 81,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,451,885.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

General Mills stock traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $52.24. The stock had a trading volume of 2,849,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,925,556. The company has a market cap of $31.81 billion, a PE ratio of 16.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. General Mills, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.49 and a fifty-two week high of $56.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $52.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.27.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 18th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.43 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 27.33% and a net margin of 12.62%. The company’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 9th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is 60.87%.

GIS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of General Mills from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective on shares of General Mills in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. ValuEngine cut shares of General Mills from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of General Mills from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of General Mills from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.50.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, grain, fruit, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

