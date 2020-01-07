Thomasville National Bank Trims Holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Thomasville National Bank lowered its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,876 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 64 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for about 2.7% of Thomasville National Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Thomasville National Bank’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $17,215,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 6,515.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,039,672 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,285,612,000 after acquiring an additional 2,993,722 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 6.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,480,467 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $12,409,352,000 after purchasing an additional 674,924 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 3.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,205,186 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $21,839,988,000 after purchasing an additional 612,804 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 1.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,708,312 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $24,545,641,000 after purchasing an additional 259,979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Generation Investment Management LLP boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 24.5% in the third quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 1,142,934 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,393,237,000 after purchasing an additional 224,907 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 54 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,276.45, for a total value of $68,928.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $495,262.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 25 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,265.00, for a total transaction of $31,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,306,095. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,258,847 shares of company stock valued at $205,805,900 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GOOG traded up $4.63 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $1,398.84. 826,253 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,168,680. The company has a quick ratio of 3.75, a current ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,335.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,233.47. Alphabet Inc has a 52 week low of $1,025.00 and a 52 week high of $1,396.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $938.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.01.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $10.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.57 by ($2.45). Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 21.04%. The firm had revenue of $40.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $13.06 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 49.03 earnings per share for the current year.

GOOG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price target on Alphabet from $1,360.00 to $1,475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Pivotal Research raised Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $1,445.00 to $1,650.00 in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on Alphabet from $1,600.00 to $1,550.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,486.44.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

