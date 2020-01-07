Thomasville National Bank Trims Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Thomasville National Bank decreased its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,825 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,156 shares during the period. Thomasville National Bank’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,666,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CVX. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the second quarter worth $46,000. Quantum Capital Management acquired a new position in Chevron in the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Chevron by 54.6% during the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 433 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC purchased a new position in Chevron during the 3rd quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 38.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 525 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

In other Chevron news, insider David A. Inchausti sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.89, for a total transaction of $1,798,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,798,350. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 7,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.68, for a total transaction of $933,504.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CVX shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Chevron from $140.00 to $134.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a $128.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Citigroup lowered Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $143.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $136.31.

CVX stock traded down $1.81 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $118.79. 5,355,581 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,101,033. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $118.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $119.89. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $109.92 and a 52-week high of $127.34. The company has a market cap of $228.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.40, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.02.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $36.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.69 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 8.70% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 6.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th were paid a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 15th. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 57.70%.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Further Reading: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.