Thomson Reuters (TSE:TRI) Reaches New 52-Week High at $96.29

Thomson Reuters Corp (TSE:TRI) (NYSE:TRI)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$96.29 and last traded at C$95.83, with a volume of 162797 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$95.11.

TRI has been the subject of several research reports. TD Securities lifted their price target on Thomson Reuters from C$94.00 to C$95.00 in a research note on Friday, November 1st. National Bank Financial cut their price target on Thomson Reuters from C$94.00 to C$93.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st.

Get Thomson Reuters alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $46.86 billion and a PE ratio of 14.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$94.17 and a 200 day moving average of C$90.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.62, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Thomson Reuters (TSE:TRI) (NYSE:TRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported C$0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.23 by C$0.13. The company had revenue of C$1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.89 billion. Equities analysts expect that Thomson Reuters Corp will post 1.9495776 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 21st were given a dividend of $0.477 per share. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 20th. This is a boost from Thomson Reuters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.76%.

In related news, Senior Officer Stephane Bello sold 83,494 shares of Thomson Reuters stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$87.93, for a total transaction of C$7,341,226.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 221,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$19,518,251.37.

About Thomson Reuters (TSE:TRI)

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides news and information-based tools to professionals worldwide. It operates through five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics.

See Also: Trading based on a resistance level

Receive News & Ratings for Thomson Reuters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thomson Reuters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.