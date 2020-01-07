Tilly’s Inc (NYSE:TLYS) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Tilly’s Inc (NYSE:TLYS) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.67.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TLYS shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Tilly’s from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Tilly’s in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tilly’s from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, December 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of Tilly’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Tilly’s in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Divisar Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Tilly’s by 37.6% during the 2nd quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC now owns 1,906,210 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $14,544,000 after acquiring an additional 520,800 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tilly’s by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,621,467 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $12,371,000 after acquiring an additional 71,925 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Tilly’s by 31.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,277,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $9,748,000 after acquiring an additional 305,200 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Tilly’s by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 803,999 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,135,000 after acquiring an additional 43,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Tilly’s by 196.3% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 741,079 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,995,000 after acquiring an additional 490,929 shares during the last quarter. 66.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Tilly’s stock traded down $0.05 on Tuesday, hitting $12.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 244,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 274,000. Tilly’s has a 52-week low of $7.62 and a 52-week high of $13.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.67. The company has a market capitalization of $358.81 million, a P/E ratio of 15.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.63.

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. Tilly’s had a net margin of 4.05% and a return on equity of 14.54%. The business had revenue of $154.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Tilly’s will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

About Tilly’s

Tilly's, Inc retails casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women, and boys and girls in the United States. Its apparel merchandise includes tops, outerwear, bottoms, and dresses; and accessories merchandise comprises backpacks, hats, sunglasses, headphones, handbags, watches, jewelry, and others.

