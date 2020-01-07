Titan Logix (OTCMKTS:TPCFF) Stock Price Up 5.7%

Titan Logix Corp (OTCMKTS:TPCFF) shares rose 5.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.36 and last traded at $0.36, approximately 3,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 43% from the average daily volume of 5,275 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.34.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.38.

About Titan Logix (OTCMKTS:TPCFF)

Titan Logix Corp., a technology company, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and marketing of technology fluid management solutions in Canada, the United States, and internationally. Its products include guided wave radar gauges for level measurement and overfill prevention; level gauges for storage tanks; and communication systems for remote alarming and control.

