TMSR (NASDAQ:TMSR) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

TMSR (NASDAQ:TMSR) was downgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

TMSR opened at $1.42 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.09. TMSR has a 1-year low of $0.66 and a 1-year high of $9.47.

Get TMSR alerts:

TMSR (NASDAQ:TMSR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.74 million for the quarter. TMSR had a negative return on equity of 3.74% and a negative net margin of 2.65%.

In related news, CEO Yimin Jin sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.80, for a total value of $800,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,267,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,414,022.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 29.66% of the company’s stock.

TMSR Company Profile

TMSR Holding Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the research, development, production, and sale of solid waste recycling systems for the mining and industrial sectors in the People's Republic of China. It is also involved in the iron ore trading, wine import and resale, and Agarwood wine trading businesses; and provision of ship exchange consulting services.

See Also: Why are percentage decliners important?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for TMSR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TMSR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.