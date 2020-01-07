Tocagen Inc (NASDAQ:TOCA) Shares Acquired by State Street Corp

State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Tocagen Inc (NASDAQ:TOCA) by 64.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 565,758 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 221,574 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned approximately 2.37% of Tocagen worth $375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TOCA. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Tocagen by 60.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 53,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 20,138 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Tocagen by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 476,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,074,000 after acquiring an additional 23,293 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Tocagen by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 50,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 3,767 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Tocagen during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $384,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Tocagen by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 73,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 11,896 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Tocagen alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on TOCA. Chardan Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Tocagen in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tocagen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Tocagen from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Citigroup cut shares of Tocagen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $20.00 to $1.00 in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut shares of Tocagen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.76.

Shares of NASDAQ TOCA opened at $0.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.74 million, a PE ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 3.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.58 and a 200 day moving average of $2.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. Tocagen Inc has a one year low of $0.42 and a one year high of $12.00.

Tocagen (NASDAQ:TOCA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.01 million. Tocagen had a negative return on equity of 182.15% and a negative net margin of 201,488.91%. On average, equities analysts predict that Tocagen Inc will post -2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tocagen Company Profile

Tocagen Inc, a clinical-stage cancer-selective gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing product candidates designed to activate a patient's immune system against their cancer. Its cancer-selective gene therapy platform is built on retroviral replicating vectors (RRVs), which are designed to deliver therapeutic genes into the DNA of cancer cells.

See Also: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TOCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tocagen Inc (NASDAQ:TOCA).

Receive News & Ratings for Tocagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tocagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.