TOKYO Price Tops $0.0002 on Major Exchanges (TOKC)

TOKYO (CURRENCY:TOKC) traded 6.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 7th. One TOKYO coin can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. TOKYO has a total market capitalization of $43,632.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of TOKYO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, TOKYO has traded 3.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get TOKYO alerts:

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00024191 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00004280 BTC.

ABBC Coin (ABBC) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001396 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003978 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0925 or 0.00001162 BTC.

Dropil (DROP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00008155 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0634 or 0.00000799 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001643 BTC.

Blitzcash (BLITZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002100 BTC.

About TOKYO

TOKYO (CRYPTO:TOKC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 11th, 2017. TOKYO’s total supply is 381,893,977 coins and its circulating supply is 272,697,251 coins. TOKYO’s official website is tokyocoin.xyz/info. TOKYO’s official Twitter account is @TOKYOCOIN and its Facebook page is accessible here.

TOKYO Coin Trading

TOKYO can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TOKYO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TOKYO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TOKYO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TOKYO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TOKYO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.