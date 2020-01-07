Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 9th

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.5605 per share by the bank on Friday, January 31st. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 9th. This is an increase from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55.

Toronto-Dominion Bank has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.1% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a payout ratio of 43.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Toronto-Dominion Bank to earn $5.47 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.22 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 40.6%.

Shares of NYSE TD opened at $56.60 on Tuesday. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a fifty-two week low of $50.57 and a fifty-two week high of $59.55. The stock has a market cap of $102.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.23, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.85.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The bank reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.28. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 19.76% and a return on equity of 15.69%. The business had revenue of $10.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 5.21 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TD. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from $81.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 6th. CIBC lowered shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Citigroup lowered shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.08.

About Toronto-Dominion Bank

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as checking, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; investing, advice-based, and asset management services to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

