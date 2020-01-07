Town Centre Securities (LON:TOWN) Earns “Buy” Rating from Peel Hunt

Town Centre Securities (LON:TOWN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Peel Hunt in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Separately, Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Town Centre Securities in a research note on Friday, October 4th.

TOWN stock opened at GBX 224.63 ($2.95) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.24, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. Town Centre Securities has a 1 year low of GBX 164 ($2.16) and a 1 year high of GBX 235.94 ($3.10). The firm has a market cap of $119.61 million and a P/E ratio of -9.56. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 218.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 201.73.

Town Centre Securities PLC (TCS) is a leading UK property investment & development company with property assets of over £400 million. With more than 50 years' experience, a commitment to sustainable development and a reputation for quality & innovation, TCS create outstanding mixed use developments close to transport hubs in Leeds, Manchester, Glasgow and London.

